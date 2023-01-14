Sk8 Ribbon Coalition teaches children to skate in Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza

The Sk8 Ribbon Coalition is now in its fifth year, it's a program that features mentorship with a goal of helping children learn a new sport.

Many of the children in this program have never tried on a pair of skates before beginning this five week program organized by Destination Caldwell at the Indian Creek Plaza.

"It’s about so much more than the actual ice skating and the skills," said Gen Hubler. "It is really about encouraging and saying sometimes life is going to knock you down, but you got to pull yourself back up and keep going."

The unique aspect of this program features the volunteers who give up their own time on a Saturday to teach kids how to ice skate, this mission of the program is to create a mentorship program that empowers youth in Canyon County while teaching life skills through ice skating.

"I like them, they are how do I say this, skilled," said Jayson Ragger who is participating in the program for the first time. "Balance, balance is the key."

We showed up in week two of the five-week program to see what the children have learned so far, that is Gen's favorite part as she loves to watch the progression.

"By the end they are skating backwards and trying different tricks," said Hubler. "It is about growing as a person and realizing how can I apply this to my real life."

This year the program filled all 120 slots with two different sessions, the program was also free for families because of donations by local businesses.

"I just want to say thank you to all the sponsors and thank you to all the volunteers," said Hubler. "This is a great program that I can’t wait to see how it continues to grow."

Because there is no telling what children can do when presented with opportunities fostered by community.

"There is a kid here who is about eight, he plays hockey and I think I actually would like to try that," said Ragger.

It costs $85 to sponsor a child in this five-week program as each session children get a lesson, a snack and a warm drink, they also feature guest speakers and a party at the end for children who make it to three sessions.

If you are interested in sponsoring this program or volunteering as a mentor you can contact Destination Caldwell via email: events@indiancreekplaza.com or by phone at (208) 649-5010.

Indian Creek Plaza also features ice skating for the general public to learn more about rates and rentals click here.