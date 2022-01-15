Sk8 Coalition helps children learn how to ice skate at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — It takes a lot of work to get the skating ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell ready for ice skaters during the winter, but one of the benefits that come out of this community center is a program that helps kids learn a new sport.

The SK8 Ribbon coalition has a mission to help children 12 to 16-years-old learn how to ice skate through a mentorship program.

"Hey this is just like life, but if we fall we are going to get back up again we are going to trust each other and work together as a team to get more skills," said Gen Hubler of the SK8 Coalition. "It is so rewarding and in the end, it is not even about the skills it is about the mentorship and getting to know each other and having a relationship."

Volunteers give up their time on Saturdays as we caught up with the group during week two of a five-week program that features two sessions every Saturday until February 5 and the progression is pretty easy to see.

"It’s amazing," said Hubler. "The growth, seeing the positivity on their faces and they are just excited to be here, it is a very rewarding program."

We talked with one parent who moved to Caldwell this summer and she told us not only does this program help her daughter learn a new sport, but it is also helping her make friends.

"We are not ice skating people so she’s really enjoyed it," said Lorisa Pierson. "Last week was her first time and she met somebody of the same skill level so they became buddies so she’s meeting new people which is exactly what we want her to be able to do."

The community has stepped up with grants to help SK8 Coalition pay for 120 kids to be in this program no cost is not an issue and when the program finishes up the children will receive a final party and a certification of completion.

"I just want to say thank you to all the people who volunteer who put together the program and sponsor kids to get this done," said Hubler. "It really is improving our community one person at a time, one step at a time."

The skating ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza has open skating for the public every day of the week, click here for the hours.