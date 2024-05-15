Watch Now
Shoshone-Paiute tribes oppose development of gaming resort in Mountain Home

Doug Lock-Smith
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 19:38:52-04

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — In an email to Governor Brad Little, The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation wrote that they are formally opposing the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' proposed development of a 150-acre land parcel in Mountain Home that would become a destination gaming resort.

"While we generally support our sister Tribes' efforts to create new economic development opportunities that will improve their people's lives, the Sho-Ban Tribes' proposal for a fourth tribal casino, in Sho-Pai ancestral territory, is a bridge too far," said Brian Mason, Chairman of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribal Business Council. We ask that you (Gov. Brad Little and Secretary Deb Haaland) each please reject any application or request for trust acquisition or gaming eligibility."

She Sho-Pai Tribes are currently the only federally recognized Idaho tribe without a casino. According to the press release from the Sho-Pai Tribes, the conditional opposition to the development of the resort comes after their repeated attempts to discuss the matter with the Sho-Ban Tribes have been rejected.

The Sho-Pai Tribes have asked Gov. Little to reject proposals for development on their ancestral land and meet with them on the Duck Valley Reservation.

