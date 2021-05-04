Watch
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark throughout May

Stan Petersen
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates, Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls will illuminate Shoshone Falls after dark during May in a manner similar to the lighting at Niagara Falls. Known as “the Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls looms 212 ft. above the Snake River and is 36 ft. taller than Niagara Falls. Forbes recently rated Shoshone Falls as the top bucket list destination for Idaho, and last month Condé Nast Traveler named it one of “8 Waterfalls in the U.S. Worth Traveling For.” (Photo by Stan Petersen)
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 04, 2021
Southern Idaho Tourism in partnership with City of Twin Falls plans to make Shoshone Falls even more of a destination throughout May.

The city, Southern Idaho Tourism and Idaho Central Credit Union partnered to light up the falls after dark from May 14-31. The lights will turn on around 9 p.m., but will be most visible around 10 p.m. once it is fully dark, then go off between 11:30-11:45 p.m. depending on the crowd.

The lights to be used are a newer and more capable model to allow for better color coverage and easier ability to program changes, according to Visit Southern Idaho. The partnership includes professional lighting artist David Henry to design the show, according to a news release.

Visitors can enter the park after hours to see the lights and a food vendor with drinks and snacks will be available.

