Shoshone Falls to light up after dark throughout May

Southern Idaho Tourism in partnership with City of Twin Falls plans to make Shoshone Falls even more of a destination throughout May.

The city, Southern Idaho Tourism and Idaho Central Credit Union partnered to light up the falls after dark from May 14-31. The lights will turn on around 9 p.m., but will be most visible around 10 p.m. once it is fully dark, then go off between 11:30-11:45 p.m. depending on the crowd.

The lights to be used are a newer and more capable model to allow for better color coverage and easier ability to program changes, according to Visit Southern Idaho. The partnership includes professional lighting artist David Henry to design the show, according to a news release.

Visitors can enter the park after hours to see the lights and a food vendor with drinks and snacks will be available.