Shoshone Falls After Dark returns June 3

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls After Dark will return this week, with shows every night from June 3 through June 12.

May preview nights sold out quickly, but for the June shows Shoshone Falls will be flowing harder both during the day and night. In May the falls were flowing at 300 cubic feet per second. Now they are reaching about 1,000 CFS. These stronger flows will make the lights brighter and put water on the right side of the falls.

The event is put on by Southern Idaho Tourism in conjunction with Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls.

"The rainbow falls have become a favorite by visitors and locals," said Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry."This May's preview nights with lower water levels sold out quickly, so we expect a lot of interest with bigger flows."

Lights this year are comprised of a newer and more capable model of LED, allowing for better color coverage and ability to easily program color changes.

The lights will sparkle until 11 p.m. each night, with a food vendor available for drinks and snacks. For vehicle passes, sneak peaks and more information on what to expect, visit the official web page.

A Lights and Lasers Festival is anticipated for this fall.