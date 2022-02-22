Watch
Shooting on Fairview Avenue closes part of road, drivers asked to avoid area

Lynzsea Williams, Idaho News 6
Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:48:55-05

A shooting on Fairview Ave. closed part of the road between North Raymond Street and North Curtis Road.

Boise Police report officers responded to reports of a person and a vehicle stopped in the road between North Liberty Street and North Hartman Street around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. BPD reports an "officer involved shooting" then took place and is now under investigation by Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

Boise Police did not release information regarding what led up to the shooting or the details surrounding it as of Tuesday morning.

Police report the person was injured and is in the hospital and the officer involved was not injured.

Fairview Avenue will remain closed between between North Raymond Street and North Curtis Road during investigations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

