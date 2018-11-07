BOISE - Republican Sherri Ybarra has won a second four-year term as Idaho's superintendent of public instruction.

Ybarra, a former teacher and curriculum director who was first elected to the top schools post in 2014, beat Democratic challenger Cindy Wilson, a longtime teacher and Department of Correction board member.

Ybarra spent seventeen years as a teacher, district administrator, and curriculum director for the Mountain Home School District before seeking higher political office.

The tight race between Ybarra and Wilson ended Wednesday morning when Ybarra received 304,543 votes, while Wilson received 285.250 votes -- securing for Ybarra another four-year term as Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The position requires overseeing the state's public school system. The superintendent of public instruction also serves on the five-member Idaho Land Board, which oversees 2.5 million acres of land to benefit state public schools.