Bonneville County Sheriff's Office identifies person swept away in Snake River as Louisiana man

IDAHO FALLS — As the search for a man who fell into the river near Broadway Bridge stretches into a fourth day, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is publicly identifying the man they are looking for.

John Green, a 54-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in Idaho Falls this week to attend a business seminar, the sheriff’s office said. He was with a co-worker were standing on the bank of the Snake River just above the Broadway Bridge on Thursday afternoon when Green lost footing and fell into the water and was swept away.

“Over the past few days, search and rescue resources from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire Department have conducted search operations from just above the Broadway Bridge down to South Tourist Park,” a Sunday news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Despite the use of “drone teams, sonar and surface equipment from boats and from the riverbank,” searchers have not been able to locate Green.

But the sheriff’s office says its search will continue, and it asks those who are at the river to stay clear of search operations.

This article was originally published by Jordan Ormond with East Idaho News.