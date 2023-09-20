Watch Now
Sheriff's office asks for help in locating missing person

Missing Boise Woman
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Please contact Ada County Sheriff's Office is you have seen this missing 29-year-old
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:46:31-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 29 year-old Bridgett Salinas, last seen near her south Boise home.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 208-377-6790.

