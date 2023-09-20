Sheriff's office asks for help in locating missing person

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 29 year-old Bridgett Salinas, last seen near her south Boise home.

Have you seen 29-year-old Bridgett Salinas? She was last seen by her home in the Victory Road/Trabuco Avenue neighborhood in south Boise late Tuesday morning. Bridgett has the mental capacity of a much younger person. We are asking anyone with info to call (208) 377-6790. pic.twitter.com/DOOCLPaa6j — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) September 20, 2023

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 208-377-6790.