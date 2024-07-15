Sheriff Kieran Donahue reacts to the shooting at the Trump rally

NAMPA, Idaho — Two weeks ago Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue became the first ever sheriff from Idaho to be sworn in as the President of the National Sheriff's Association.

We sat down with Sheriff Donahue to get his reaction following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump where one man was killed and two others were injured.

"The first thing just shock, then frustration and anger that this is actually happening here," said Donahue. "What has lead us to this? How have we gotten to this point in this country of democracy? Because that is not democracy, that is an attempted assassination on a former president and a presumptive nominee and I don’t care what party you are with, I don’t care who it is, it is absolutely wrong."

Following the shooting on Saturday Donahue put out a statement representing the National Sheriff's Association.

"We have to do better as a country, we have to do better as a society and we have to do better as a political entity regardless of what party you affiliate with," said Donahue. "This vicious rhetoric that in my opinion has brought us to our knees and it has got to stop."

Sheriff Donahue worries about the future of our country and says it's important for us to come together as we draw closer to the election.

"Let’s unify, there is a political process in place, but we can’t weaponize the political process, we can’t do it," said Donahue. "We can’t use political violence to get our way and I think my message to all of our people whether it is here in Idaho or nationwide we have to come together as a country."

Kieran Donahue told us it was an honor to be the first representative of Idaho to serve as the President of the National Sheriff's Association. He also looks forward to using this platform to continue his crusade to end domestic violence.