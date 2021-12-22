Shelter dogs from New Orleans transported to the Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — It's a busy time for travelers at the Boise Airport, both humane and canine. This week, more than 35 shelter dogs were airlifted from New Orleans to Boise.

The dogs will be adopted into homes in the City of Trees thanks to the Greater Good Charities flights program. The furry travelers will be evaluated and receive any follow-up care at the Idaho Humane Society.

Norman Kahler, Idaho News 6

"We're hoping to get all 37 dogs adopted and give them the best chance and typically an animal is in the shelter for about 24 to 48 hours once they hit that adoption floor," said Laurien Mavey of the Idaho Humane Society.

The pets are fully vetted and health certified. Once released from vet checks, all the dogs but three will be available at the Bird Street Adoption Center. The other three dogs will be at MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter.

IHS says it brings in over 1,500 animals a year including from places outside of Idaho. The transport makes more room at shelters in Louisiana so more pets there can find a forever home.