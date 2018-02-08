Shades of 1967: College of Idaho to host historic Book Brigade … again

CALDWELL, ID - Back in 1967, a group of College of Idaho students formed a line on campus, stretching from what is now Strahorn Hall all the way to the N.L. Terteling Library -- passing books one by one to what was then the College’s newest library.

Now, fifty-one years after that historic event, the College staff, alumni and students will once again gather to recreate that historic event.

At 5 p.m. on Feb. 15th, the College’s Alumni Relations team will hold a new “Book Brigade” event to officially complete the transfer of library books from the Terteling Library to the recently-opened Cruzen-Murray Library -- which opened its doors on Jan. 31 after almost two years of construction.

C of I alumni have been invited to participate in the event along with current students, staff, faculty and other members of the Caldwell community to gather in front of Terteling Library and form one line leading to the Cruzen-Murray Library.

Organizers say the College of Idaho Marching Band will kick-off the festivities -- then march their way toward Cruzen-Murray. From there, books will be passed individually from the start of the line at the Terteling Library, essentially recreating the event from 1967.

“Alumni from all years are invited to join, but the College is excited to have representatives from the Class of 1967 on hand to participate in their second book brigade. All participants in the line will receive special commemorative pins, and those who participated in the 1967 brigade will receive a special ribbon to honor their previous assistance,” said C of I Communications Specialist Clayton Gefre.

Parking for the event will be available in both the College’s general parking lot and Jewett parking lot. Golf carts will be available at the general lot to quickly transport guests to the Terteling Library.

Following the completion of the move, free cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the Cruzen-Murray Library.