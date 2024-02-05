Sexual assault in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday evening around 6:50 p.m.

The unknown male suspect assaulted the victim in her own home in the area of Middleton Road and Highway 20/26. The suspect is considered dangerous and may be armed with a weapon.

He may have also been driving in a white GMC Denali with black trim and black wheels.

If you saw anything suspicious or see a vehicle matching the description, Caldwell Police urges you to contact Idaho Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS or Canyon County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531.

They would also like to remind everyone to never approach any suspect or suspect vehicle.




