Several irrigation districts to begin filling canals

Several irrigation districts will begin filling canals as early as next week.

The Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District announced canals will fill on April 14 and begin making deliveries no sooner than April 22. While the canals will begin filling, officials urge people to conserve water as the state experiences the second-straight year of drought conditions. Due to the conditions, officials say cutbacks may be required to extend the season as long as possible.

"It will be extremely important that everyone does their part to conserve water anyway they can this year," Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District officials said in a statement.

Pioneer Irrigation District will begin pressurized irrigation stations by April 29, but Caldwell residents are asked to conserve resources. Deliveries will be around 70% of normal flows based on drought conditions and will continue to be monitored.

As canals begin to fill, Meridian Fire Department is urging parents to discuss canal safety by reminding children not to swim in the canals.

Meridian Fire Department suggests parents discuss the following safety tips with children: