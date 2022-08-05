Several fires in the foothills overnight, BLM continues preparing for wildfires

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management responded to multiple fires in the foothills of Boise around 12 a.m. Friday.

Approximately 80 firefighters and 12 engines were stationed around the Foothills to fight the fires.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr confirmed to Idaho News 6 reporting by the Idaho Statesman that at least some of the fires that burned overnight may have been set intentionally. Investigations into the cause of the fires are ongoing.

Boise District fire crews have made good progress on extinguishing hot spots and mopping up the fire perimeters from the multiple fires from last night. All of the reported fires have been contained and will be controlled by early this evening. #BLMBODFire pic.twitter.com/gI9flBa8sE — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2022

The Treasure Valley has seen a late start to the fire season because of the wet spring the region had. However, the precipitation of the spring helped grow vegetation, which is now mostly dried out.

“It’s an indicator that we’re going to have the potential for a very large fire season in the Treasure Valley," said Brandon Hampton, the fire information officer at BLM. "It’s going to be hotter it’s getting drier. And we have now lighting forecast for the next couple of days so those are all areas that the fire crews and the fire bosses are watching very carefully to plans strategically for what could possibly be a busy fire season.”

Hampton and BLM predict with the way the weather is turning out recently, the potential for fires is growing.

With residents in the foothills growing, so does an increase in recreational activities. That recreation has the potential to cause fires.

Hampton reminds people living in the foothills creates an extra layer of responsibility.

“If you have a house in the foothills, know you’re living in a fire prone area," Hampton said. "We traditionally have quite a few fires in the Boise Front. Have an escape route have a plan. If there is a fire up there know, as you’re leaving your home, we’re going to have fire fighter resources coming in. So please give us space, let us do our job and we’ll get along great.”

BLM and other firefighting departments in the area are preparing for more fires through the next couple of days.