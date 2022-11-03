Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls

This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev.

In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls.

Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand.

“There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of the flight, increased labor costs and ongoing regional staffing challenges,” a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said.

The last flight from Boise to Idaho Falls will take off on December 12 and the last flight from Idaho Falls to Boise is December 14 .

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes for our guests in Southern Idaho,” the spokesperson said. “We will work with those guests whose travel plans have been impacted.”

The nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Seattle, as well as a few other direct trips, will continue.