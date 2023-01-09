Seven injured after roof collapses at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital.

It happen around two in the afternoon, the owners were not there at the time, but we talked with Steve and Nadine Givens on Sunday to learn more about the incident.

"We got back and there were six ambulances out here," said Steve Givens. "It shocked me."

Here's a look at the roof that collapsed on people at Givens Hot Springs, seven people were injured and had to go to the hospital. We spoke with the Givens family today. @IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/kAERpDb5mp — Steve Dent (@idahodent) January 9, 2023

Steve and Nadine Givens were told that their EMT lifeguard was a hero and first responders got there in eleven minutes, an impressive feat in this rural area, an Owyhee County Deputy was first on the scene followed by volunteers from Murphy-Reynolds-Wilson Fire and Rescue who responded from their homes.

"Our main concern is for the people who were in there at the time, who were injured and those that were traumatized," said Nadine Givens. "The rest is replaceable, people are not."

The roof got upgraded as part of a larger renovation in the fall of 2018, but the couple tell us upkeep at the hot springs is difficult because of the humidity created by the 100 degree water inside a closed area.

"We did major work on this, but that humidity really does a number on the place," said Nadine.

The main building at Given Hot Springs was built in the early 50s, it's a historic place that dates back to 1881 when weary travelers used to stop along the Oregon Trail, we checked out the hot springs back in 2019.

On Sunday, the Givens family and friends spent their day cleaning debris out of the pool and they will be closed for the foreseeable future, their next step will be to remove the remaining half of the wood roof which is covered by plastic.

"My son wants to put a metal framework up there, we will see what we can afford," said Steve.

The Givens have insurance, but at this time they are not sure what that means for the future, they plan to reopen without a roof after they get everything cleaned up.

But they do want to put in a new roof because of all the leaves that will fall into the hot springs from the surrounding trees, but right now they are more worried about the people who got hurt on Saturday.

"We are praying for them and we hope they recover quickly," said Nadine.