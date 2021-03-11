Series launched on the history of managing the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — It's the lifeline of the Treasure Valley and now water officials want everyone to learn a little more about the Boise River.

The Boise River Flood Control District #10 is rolling out a new series on how the management of the river has changed over the last 50 years. It is presented through the lens of the district.

You may have noticed there is a lot of stream bank work going on right now near the Bardenay restaurant on Eagle Road.

"Back in the day they'd just throw car bodies against the bank or giant concrete riprap, just like cheap stuff that was readily available," said Steve Stuebner, who does communications for Flood District #10. "Over time that's not really going to cut it, lets use the best management practices."

You can see the four-part series online on the district's website. Flood District #10 is responsible for doing channel-maintenance activities on the Boise River during low-flow periods in the winter months from the Plantation Island area in Garden City to Caldwell.