Sergeant with Spokane County Sheriff's Office killed by motorist while responding to traffic hazard

SPOKANE, Washington — A Sergeant with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was killed on Saturday morning by a motorist while responding to a large traffic hazard along eastbound I-90 near the Four Lakes exit.

59-year-old Sergeant Kenneth Salas spent 34 years in law enforcement, starting as a corrections officer before joining the Spokane County Sheriff's Department as a Patrol Deputy. According to a post from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Salas worked in a variety of roles, including emergency operations and school resources.

In 2004, he gained the rank of Detective/Corporal, and in 2009, was promoted to Sergeant. Before his career in law enforcement, Salas served in the United States Air Force. Upon retiring from service, he held the rank of Technical Sergeant with the Washington State Air National Guard.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Kenneth Salas is survived by his wife and extended family.