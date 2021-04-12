Watch
Senior living communities reflect on the impact of the pandemic, and a step towards normalcy with the vaccine

IDAHO — The population hardest hit by the pandemic was our seniors, from being in the high-risk category to several months spent in isolation.

But, with more of our senior population vaccinated now, our senior living communities are looking forward to a step towards normalcy.

This includes a return to social activities and being able to eat in the dining hall again.

"Really that is a big difference right there cause you know the dining room, it is a nice place and it’s wonderful you know," Eugene Shepard Karcher Estates resident said.

