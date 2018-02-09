Senior citizens test out new worlds with virtual reality

Lacey Darrow
4:01 PM, Feb 9, 2018
Just by putting on a pair of goggles senior citizens from the Terraces of Boise were transformed from a small room at the Library at Bown Crossing into the magical world of virtual reality.

From walking the plank, to an underwater wonderland, even a thrilling rollercoaster, the experience has many gripping their chairs. 

But while a real life experience could be dangerous for a senior citizen, a virtual reality experience feels real, but is from the comfort of a safe room.

Putting on the headset is a stark contrast to watch the experience on TV. VR is no joke. It can even trigger physical reactions.

Some of the senior citizens suggested that everyone try the experience.

