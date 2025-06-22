Senators Crapo, Risch voice support for Donald Trump's attack on Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the last 48 hours, the two U.S. senators from Idaho, Jim Risch (R-ID) and Mike Crapo (R-ID), voiced their support for Donald Trump's recent attacks on Iran.

Risch, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement echoing the President's recent remarks on Iran's supposed nuclear ambitions.

“As President Trump has said over and over again – as have I – Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Why? A nuclear-armed Iran would without doubt spark a nuclear arms race that would take off around the world. This is a direct threat to American national security if left unchecked." - Jim Risch, U.S. Senator from Idaho

Risch went on to say, “This war is Israel’s war, not our war." But added that the aggressive military maneuver will help secure Israel's future amid ongoing attacks from Iran. "The Iranians literally want to wipe Israel and all Jews off the face of the earth. This strike will put an end to those ambitions." He finished his statement by claiming this will not lead to a "forever war" or "American boots on the ground in Iran."

Mike Crapo issued a similar statement, saying, “President Trump has taken targeted action against Iran and upheld his long-held stance that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

On Saturday, June 22, 2025, B2 Stealth Bombers dropped a series of "bunker-buster" bombs on nuclear installations across Iran at the order of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that "the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"