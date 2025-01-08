Senator Mike Crapo nominates 36 Idaho students for military academy admissions

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo has announced the nomination of 36 young Idahoans to the nation’s military academies for the upcoming academic year. These nominations represent a prestigious opportunity for students aspiring to serve their country through education at institutions such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.
“The outstanding students I’ve nominated exemplify a commendable willingness to serve our nation,” said Crapo. “This achievement underscores their hard work, dedication, and character.”
Each year, U.S. Senators and Representatives nominate students to four service academies, which then make final admissions decisions. Nominated students must meet application requirements and academic standards. Interested candidates for future nominations can contact Juli Smith at Crapo's North Idaho Office at (208) 664-5490 for more information.
The 2025 nominees include:
U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York:
- Max Agres, Pocatello
- Jacob Bryan, Ammon
- Alex Bryum, Boise
- Octavian Chavez, Meridian
- Jacob Farmer, Eagle
- Roy Heath, Eagle
- Rylie Kimball, Naples
- Samuel Locke, Hayden
- Payton Norling, Meridian
- Roman Stonhill, Ammon
- Timothy Strand, Meridian
- Charles Tobler, Boise
- Alexandra Zuloeta, Meridian
U.S. Naval Academy:
- Paul Anderson, Boise
- Jackson Balsmeier, Idaho Falls
- Zachery Blansfield, Rathdrum
- Marcus Breen, Boise
- Alexis Danes, Boise
- Jacob Farmer, Eagle
- Nathan Galloway, Eagle
- Rylie Kimball, Naples
- Richard McIntyre, Post Falls
- Madyson Riley, Hayden
- Ella Schaughnessy, Hailey
- Roman Stonhill, Ammon
- Cheslee Webb, Ririe
- Gillian Weber, Fairfield
- Alexandra Zuloeta, Meridian
U.S. Air Force Academy:
- Marcus Breen, Boise
- Abigail Coleman, Idaho Falls
- Dain Cullison, Meridian
- Nathan Galloway, Eagle
- Roy Heath, Eagle
- Kelsee Hunt, Kamiah
- Sihu Hwang, Boise
- Grady Klinger, Stanley
- Samuel Locke, Hayden
- Wyatt Paulson, Hauser
- William Principi, Boise
- Charles Webb, Ririe
- Gillian Weber, Fairfield
- Alexandra Zuloetta, Meridian
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
- Zachery Blansfield, Rathdrum
- Taggart Brey, Coeur d'Alene
- Kelsee Hunt, Kamiah
- Sihi Hwang, Boise
- William Principi, Boise
- Honey Reid, Parma
- Roman Stonhill, Ammon
- Nathan Schumway, Middleton
- Michael Wyman, McCall