Senator Mike Crapo nominates 36 Idaho students for military academy admissions

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo has announced the nomination of 36 young Idahoans to the nation’s military academies for the upcoming academic year. These nominations represent a prestigious opportunity for students aspiring to serve their country through education at institutions such as the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.

“The outstanding students I’ve nominated exemplify a commendable willingness to serve our nation,” said Crapo. “This achievement underscores their hard work, dedication, and character.”

Each year, U.S. Senators and Representatives nominate students to four service academies, which then make final admissions decisions. Nominated students must meet application requirements and academic standards. Interested candidates for future nominations can contact Juli Smith at Crapo's North Idaho Office at (208) 664-5490 for more information.

The 2025 nominees include:

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, New York:



Max Agres, Pocatello

Jacob Bryan, Ammon

Alex Bryum, Boise

Octavian Chavez, Meridian

Jacob Farmer, Eagle

Roy Heath, Eagle

Rylie Kimball, Naples

Samuel Locke, Hayden

Payton Norling, Meridian

Roman Stonhill, Ammon

Timothy Strand, Meridian

Charles Tobler, Boise

Alexandra Zuloeta, Meridian

U.S. Naval Academy:



Paul Anderson, Boise

Jackson Balsmeier, Idaho Falls

Zachery Blansfield, Rathdrum

Marcus Breen, Boise

Alexis Danes, Boise

Jacob Farmer, Eagle

Nathan Galloway, Eagle

Rylie Kimball, Naples

Richard McIntyre, Post Falls

Madyson Riley, Hayden

Ella Schaughnessy, Hailey

Roman Stonhill, Ammon

Cheslee Webb, Ririe

Gillian Weber, Fairfield

Alexandra Zuloeta, Meridian

U.S. Air Force Academy:



Marcus Breen, Boise

Abigail Coleman, Idaho Falls

Dain Cullison, Meridian

Nathan Galloway, Eagle

Roy Heath, Eagle

Kelsee Hunt, Kamiah

Sihu Hwang, Boise

Grady Klinger, Stanley

Samuel Locke, Hayden

Wyatt Paulson, Hauser

William Principi, Boise

Charles Webb, Ririe

Gillian Weber, Fairfield

Alexandra Zuloetta, Meridian

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

