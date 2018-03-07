Senate panel vacates vote used to kill CBD oil bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho Senate panel has vacated a recent decision that halted a proposal to legalize oil extracted from cannabis plants because it was conducted after an open meeting law violation.

Senate Minority Caucus Chairwoman Maryanne Jordan, a Democrat from Boise, says Health and Welfare Chairman Lee Heider, a Republican from Twin Falls, vacated Monday's vote on HB 577 during the panel's Tuesday meeting.

The measure would allow Idahoans to legally use cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD oil, for medical purposes.

Heider had previously said he wouldn't give the bill a hearing because Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter opposed the legislation.

However, Heider violated the Idaho Open Meeting Law on Monday by halting a public meeting to ask members to meet in private about HB 577.

It's still unknown if Heider will allow the bill to advance by giving it a hearing.