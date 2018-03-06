Senate panel kills bill allowing use of CBD oil

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal to legalize oil extracted from cannabis plants is likely dead for the year after a group of lawmakers broke out in turmoil during a last-minute attempt to advance the bill.

Republican Sen. Tony Potts on Monday asked the Senate Health and Welfare Committee to give HB 577 a hearing. However, Potts was quickly gaveled down while defending his motion by Sen. Lee Heider, chairman of the panel.

Instead, Heider instructed the panel to meet privately to discuss Potts’ motion.

Heated yelling could be heard by multiple members from inside Heider’s office.

This is not great audio, but my phone recorder was on when I was camped outside Heider's office. Here's a small clip. You can hear him say the governor doesn't want this bill #idleg #idpol https://t.co/oVZtpuZH7I — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) March 6, 2018

The committee only broke up after being warned by a reporter that their actions were breaking the state’s Open Meeting Law.

And here's the audio when @davlinnews reminded everyone they were violating the Open Meeting Law (I'm the one who just says "it's true) #idleg #idpol https://t.co/aNeVVs26pN — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) March 6, 2018

Members then voted to hold HB 577 in committee — a legislative procedure essentially halting the bill from moving forward.