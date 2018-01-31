Senate committee introduces legislation raising Idaho's legal smoking age

BOISE, Idaho - The Senate State Affairs committee moved to introduce legislation to raise Idaho's legal smoking age from 18 to 21.

Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, is sponsoring the legislation for the second time.

"This RS is a modest proposal," Martin said. "It just raises the age to purchase, possess and use tobacco products from 18 to 21."

The proposal would apply to smoking, chewing tobacco and using alternative nicotine products such as e-cigarettes.

Last year, a similar bill failed to make it out of committee.

"I want to thank this committee, for those that were on it last year gave it tremendous insight and suggestions to make this RS better," Martin said. "In the interim I received an Attorney General's opinion as to the constitutionality... I regard this a better bill, a better RS. Of course, you'll be the judge of that."

Five states, including Oregon, have passed legislation raising the smoking age to 21.

Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, moved to introduce the legislation with no opposition to the motion.

The bill awaits a full hearing.