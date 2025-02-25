Sen. Risch introduces bill to end federal support for sanctuary cities

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) has introduced the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act, which is aimed at cutting off federal funds for sanctuary cities — the legislation seeks to stop taxpayer money from going to cities that provide benefits to immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Risch’s proposal is in line with President Trump’s Executive Order, "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders," which directs federal agencies and programs to cease offering taxpayer-funded services to anyone in the U.S. without legal permission.

“Sanctuary cities abuse taxpayer dollars and fuel the illegal immigration crisis,” Risch said in the press release. “My No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act stops these jurisdictions from using federal funding to directly give handouts to illegal immigrants.”

The bill is supported by several Republican senators, including Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Jim Banks (R-Ind.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). Representative Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) has introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

“Not a single taxpayer dollar should be used to provide unwarranted handouts to non-citizen migrants or to cities giving them any unearned financial advantages,” said Crapo. “Federal resources should be used to secure the borders, not invite and encourage illegal immigration.”

Sen. Ricketts highlighted safety concerns, stating, “Sanctuary states and cities that refuse to enforce the law make Americans less safe. This bill would bring needed accountability to those who facilitate illegal immigration.”

The No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act would define “sanctuary jurisdiction” as any local or state government entity that withholds information about an individual’s citizenship status from federal, state, or local authorities. It would also prevent these jurisdictions from receiving federal funds meant to benefit immigrants who are in the county illegally.