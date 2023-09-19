Semi-truck crash is expected to close I-84 down for hours

BOISE, Idaho — A major crash is blocking all eastbound lanes on I-84 in Meridian.
Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a semi-truck crash at the Meridian exit where diesel has also spilled onto the roadway. Traffic cameras show vehicles along the interstate already backing up for miles, as of 3:30pm.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-84 is completely blocked at Meridian Road due to a crash involving a semi. Diesel has also spilled onto the roadway.— Ada County Highway District (@achdidaho) September 19, 2023
Eastbound I-84 is expected to be closed for several hours between the Meridian and Eagle exits while crews work on clearing the crash. pic.twitter.com/Rz2kIcVjEN
The Ada County Highway District says in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that I-84 is expected to be closed for several hours between the Meridian and Eagle exits while crew clear the roadway.
This is a developing story, and we'll update once we learn more.