STAR, Idaho — Police are responding to a semi vs car crash on Idaho Highway 16, just south of Floating Feather Road, which is causing a road closure between Idaho Highway 44 and Beacon Light Road.

At the moment, it appears that nobody involved in the accident was badly hurt, but all lanes on the road are blocked as the scene is being cleared.

Deputies expect it to take a while to clear the road and are asking drivers to avoid the route and take an alternative path.