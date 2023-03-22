Select SNRA campgrounds open for steelhead season

STANLEY, Idaho — On March 24, the Sawtooth National Recreation Staff will open three campgrounds along the Salmon River for the spring steelhead fishing season.

Whiskey Flat Campground, Mormon Bend Campground, and the river side of the Salmon River Campground will provide 32 campsites for anglers near popular fishing areas.

“Dedicated anglers will take advantage of the steelhead season regardless of the weather, but the Salmon River road corridor presents a number of safety concerns,” said Acting Deputy Area Ranger Kate Olsen. “We’re opening these sites to provide anglers camping options that improve public safety by reducing congestion and allowing for continued snow removal.”

There is a $5 campsite fee providing overnight use and access to restrooms. Campers are limited to a 10-day stay with 30 days between visits to allow more fishermen to take advantage of the sites.

There will not be any water or trash collection available, so authorities ask that campers be sure to remove any garbage they accumulate, including discarded fishing line. They also request only building fires inside the designated fire rings to prevent unnecessary damage.

For additional information, please call the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000.

