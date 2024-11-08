Seeing smoke in the Treasure Valley? BLM conducts prescribed burns across southwest Idaho

SOUTHWEST IDAHO — If you see smoke from the Treasure Valley this fall, chances are it's coming from one of the many prescribed burns that the Bureau of Land Management is conducting across southwest Idaho. BLM started work on the prescribed burns on Thursday, Nov. 7 and will continue through May of 2025.

Prescribed burns are meant to reduce hazardous fuel accumulations which can help enhance landscape resiliency, protect local habitats, and improve firefighter and public safety by reducing wildfire risks, according to a BLM press release.

Burns are planned for more than 1,000 acres across southwest Idaho, including near Silver City and Grandview, as well as along Reynolds Creek and several areas near Jordan Valley, Oregon.

Each prescribed burn will last three to five days, with personnel continuing to monitor the area for an additional three to five days. The public should be prepared for temporary road closures during firing operations and smoke may be visible from a distance.

