Section of Ustick Road in Nampa to close for construction

A section of Ustick Road in Nampa will close beginning at the end of February for a "major infrastructure" project.

The road will be closed between Northside Boulevard and Midland Boulevard starting Feb. 21, according to a news release from the City of Nampa. The project includes installing a water and sewer line 30-feet deep in the ground along nearly one mile of road, according to the city. The project is expected to wrap in December 2022.

City of Nampa

Traffic will be detoured through the area south of Cherry Lane for the duration of the construction, with local access available only for residential property.