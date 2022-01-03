Section of I-84 in eastern Oregon remains closed due to winter weather

The section of I-84 between exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City remains closed Monday.

The westbound freeway is closed to trucks and through traffic in Ontario at Exit 374. Other roads are also closed, including OR245, OR204, OR11, OR74, OR331, OR332, OR334, OR335, OR350, OR351, OR339 and other highways, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Many city and county roads are also closed.

ODOT says if you plan to drive today in eastern Oregon, plan for long delays and pack extra food, water and blankets. People driving should not expect emergency response crews to rescue if you drive on closed roadways, according to ODOT.

The department is advising all drivers in the Umatilla County area to stay home as most state routes are closed due to high winds, whiteout conditions and snowdrifts across the road. Snowplow drivers cannot see the road well enough to effectively plow and plowing operations are postponed on many state routes in Umatilla County and other areas.

The closures could stay in place for several days on lower priority roads. Another snowstorm is expected today with more high wind conditions. ODOT crews are monitoring conditions and will continue winter maintenance operations and open closed routes when it is safe.

ODOT says to not drive on closed roads or through snowdrifts as you could become stuck and stranded with little chance of rescue until conditions are significantly improved.

For the latest on highway and weather conditions, check TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368. If you are not in Oregon, call 503-588-2941.