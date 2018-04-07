Section of Bethine Church River Trail closed due to flooding

Boise, (ID) - The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has closed a section of the Bethine Church River Trail due to flooding.

The unpaved trail on the south side of the Boise River starts near the Cottonwood Apartments off Parkcenter Boulevard and extends to the East Parkcenter Bridge. A portion of the path from about mile marker 3.2 to mile marker 3.4 has closed because there is water over the trail – signs have been placed marking the closure.

Pedestrians and cyclists should use caution on all Greenbelt pathways throughout the weekend. The Boise River is flowing fast, and the water is cold and deep.

The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to continue to increase flows through the City of Boise in the coming days.

By Monday, flows through the city are expected to reach 4,600 CFS, but could fluctuate slightly due to changing irrigation withdrawals or rainfall.

Additional flow adjustments are possible later next week depending on weather conditions, according to officials, but flows are expected to remain below flood stage. Flood stage is considered 7,000 CFS.

Greenbelt users are asked to obey all posted signs and closures. The Boise Parks and Recreation team will continue to monitor Greenbelt paths managed by the city throughout the weekend.