Secretary of Defense Mattis visits Mountain Home AFB

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID - Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Mountain Home Air Force Base Tuesday.

After a visit to Vancouver, Canada, Mattis stopped by Mountain Home to meet with the Base’s 366th Fighter Wing leadership and airmen responsible for the recent deployments of the F-15E Strike Eagle.

Addressing the airmen, Mattis stressed the importance of military readiness and presented an opportunity for airmen to ask questions about Air Force operations, according to a MHAFB press release.

“This visit was an excellent opportunity to show-off the Gunfighters to the Secretary of Defense. He was impressed,” said Col. Joe Kunkel, 366th Fighter Wing commander. “It was great to hear Secretary Mattis honor our contributions and articulate how important Gunfighter Airmen are to the defense of our great nation!”



