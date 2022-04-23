Second sheep crossing over Highway 55 at Beacon Light set for Monday

A second group of sheep will cross Highway 55 at Beacon Light Monday.

The sheep will cross between 9-9:30 a.m. April 25 and will move east from Eagle Bike Park area across the Boise Foothills then up to the Boise National Forest above Idaho City.

Officials ask people to stay off to the side of the road and keep a good distance from the sheep as they come through. Dogs should be on leash if you encounter sheep on the trail. For those biking on the trails during a sheep encounter, officials say to dismount the bike and walk through the sheep. If the sheep guard dog approaches, talk to them and keep the bike between you and the dog.

Related: The annual sheep migration into the Boise foothills has started

Follow the sheep's travel at Life on the Range Facebook page.