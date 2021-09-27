Second College of Idaho athlete to make MLB debut Tuesday

The second-ever College of Idaho alum has made it to Major League Baseball.

Former Coyote Riley O'Brien is being called up by the Cincinnati Reds to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

O'Brien was part of the Yotes' back-to-back NAIA tournament teams in 2016 and 2017. He joins Jason Simontacchi, who pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, as well as Team Italy in the 2000 Summer Olympics.

O’Brien was an eighth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 MLB Draft and was traded to the Reds last season. He has a career 23-17 record and a 3.32 ERA in 79 minor league appearances.