Second annual Joyful fundraising event celebrates children, art and music in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Riverside Hotel will be joining The Women & Children's Alliance to spread awareness for domestic violence with the second annual Joyful event. The family event will take place at the Riverside Hotel on April 30 and aims to raise funds for the WCA through auctions, raffles, and live music.

Over seventy local artists are expected to participate in the event, which will begin at noon. Joyful provides a great opportunity for families to get out together while supporting other families and will feature activities like face painting, arts & crafts tables, and a mini-pony petting area for children attending.

Music will be featured throughout the hotel, with live bands playing in the Riverside Hotel's Grand Ballroom, Bar365 and the Sandbar over the course of the event.

A special concert featuring Steve Eaton and Friends will start at 6:30 in the Sapphire Room at the hotel. The concert will require the purchase of a ticket, with all proceeds going to the WCA. The Sapphite Room features a full food and bar menu with table-side service available during the concert.

Tickets for the special concert are available on the event page.

“We are inspired by these local artists coming together to support children while bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month," said WCA CEO Bea Black. "We are honored to be the recipients of this fundraising event that will help provide the much-needed services the WCA provides to those children affected by domestic abuse and violence.”

