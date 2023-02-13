Seasonal Off-Leash program coming to a close at three Boise parks

BOISE, Idaho — As springtime nears, the popular seasonal dog off-leash program at three Boise parks will come to a close this month.

SIMPLOT SPORTS COMPLEX FINAL DAY FEB. 15

Starting Thursday, February 16, dogs are not permitted at Simplot Sports Complex. Due to spring sports, the dog off-leash season ends a bit earlier than the other two parks. Simplot Sports Complex is used for soccer starting the end of February, requiring extra time for field preparations.

ANN MORRISON PARK + OPTIMIST YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX FINAL DAY FEB. 28

The seasonal off-leash program will continue through the end of the month at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, with final day being Tuesday, February 28.

Starting on Wednesday, March 1, dog owners are once again asked to leash their dogs at Ann Morrison Park (please note, Together Treasure Valley Dog Island is a year-round dog off-leash destination).

Due to sports and high use, dogs are not allowed at Optimist Youth Sports Complex from March 1 through May 31 (dogs are allowed again over the summer).

The seasonal off-leash program begins again in November when sports leagues wrap up at all three sites.

To learn more about the many other dog-friendly parks and areas in Boise, visit our off-leash parks and areas web page [cityofboise.org]. Please remember to always clean up after your pet when visiting a city park or off-leash area.