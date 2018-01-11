Search for new Boise State University president begins

BOISE, ID - The search for Boise State University’s next president is officially underway.

“A series of in-person listening sessions will be held next week to give Boise State stakeholders and community members an opportunity to offer input on qualities and characteristics most important to the position profile and advertisement,” said Idaho State Board of Education spokesman Mike Keckler.

The listening sessions are scheduled January 17-19 at the Boise State University Student Union Building.

Boise State President Dr. Bob Kustra announced late last year that he will be retiring June 30, 2018, after leading Boise State for fifteen years.

