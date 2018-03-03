Search for missing Nampa woman set to take place at school admin building

"It's kind of like throwing a dart with your eyes blindfolded and hoping you'll hit something,” explained Lt. Eric Skoglund with the Nampa Police Department.

That’s how Nampa Police described a search that will take place in the crawlspace under the Nampa School District’s Administration Building.

Detectives are partnering with both the school district and geophysics students from Boise State University searching for the remains of a Nampa woman who mysteriously disappeared.

Back in February 1964, 51-year-old Lillian Richey vanished from her Nampa home.

She had met two men for dinner and drinks the night before, but when they came to her home to meet her for breakfast the next morning, Lillian was nowhere to be found.

Those who knew the woman always suspected something knowing her disappearance just didn’t add up.

"My mother and father were feeling a real source of wonderment and feeling quite certain that something terrible had happened to her,” explained family friend Dick Baker.

For years police, family, and friends searched for clues to Lillian’s whereabouts to no avail.

One rumor said her body may be buried under the Nampa School District Administration building since the building’s foundation was poured around the same time Lillian disappeared.

In the crawlspace, students will use special ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs to look for anything unusual buried in the dirt like human bones.

"With that old of a body potentially, I don't know what the ability is of a dog or what the ability is of the technology to be effective. But again, you don't know until you try,” said Lt. Skoglund.

The search is set to take place in the coming weeks.