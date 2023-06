KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Police Department announced on their Facebook page that they are in search of a missing 57-year-old man, Frederick Mancini, last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, June 12 near his home in the 300 block of S. Swan Falls Road.

Frederick is about 6-feet-tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a red and orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790