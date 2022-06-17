Search for Everette Jackson continues on the Payette River, river flows still dangerous

EMMETT, Idaho — The search for Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old rafter who went missing on the Payette River, continues, the Gem County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Jackson was last seen near the Gem County Island Sports Complex at 4 p.m. June 11. Officials are searching the river from 8 a.m. until dusk but "search efforts have been extremely dangerous" due to high river flows, according to an updated news release from GCSO.

"We have had several of Everette’s family members here assisting with the search," said Sheriff Donnie Wunder said in a statement. "We send out our ongoing support and care for the family during this time."

Recovery efforts are staged at the Gem County Island Sports Complex and anyone who wants to help in search efforts are encouraged to check-in and check-out for safety purposes.

Officials say the river flows are dangerous to anyone not on a motorized craft and wearing appropriate life jackets.