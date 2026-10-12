Search continues for missing Idaho-bound plane carrying 2 people

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Search crews are continuing efforts to locate a missing Idaho-bound aircraft carrying two people after it departed Penticton, British Columbia, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington.

The 1976 Piper Cub was last tracked in an area between Oroville and Okanogan, Washington. The plane was en route to Grangeville in Idaho County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s Air Search and Rescue team began search operations Saturday evening, and crews have since expanded their efforts to include Aeneas Valley, Wauconda and surrounding mountainous terrain.

The two people aboard the aircraft were identified as James and Nicholas, according to the sheriff’s office. Their last names were not provided.

Okanogan County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking residents in the Tonasket area and nearby communities to report any possible sightings or other information that could help search crews. People who may have seen or heard an aircraft Saturday evening are encouraged to share the approximate time and location, along with any relevant photos or videos.

The sheriff's office said residents in Aeneas Valley, Wauconda and surrounding areas should expect increased air traffic as aircraft conduct search operations. Officials are also asking the public to avoid flying personal drones in or near active search areas because they could interfere with search and rescue operations.

The sheriff’s office advises the public not to conduct independent air or ground searches or enter private property without permission. Anyone who finds possible aircraft debris should leave it undisturbed and notify authorities.

Anyone with information can contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7200 or the Washington State Emergency Operations Center at 800-258-5990.

Officials said additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.