Search continues for man who slipped on rocks and fell into Snake River

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A desperate search continues Thursday evening after a man visiting Idaho Falls from out of state slipped into the Snake River and disappeared.

Emergency crews rushed to the river near the Broadway Bridge just before 4 p.m. after reports that the man had fallen into the fast-moving water.

“Deputies learned the victim was from out of state, visiting Idaho Falls with a co-worker and looking at the falls, when he slipped on the rocks and fell in,” a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says.

Rescuers from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department launched an extensive search, deploying water rescue teams, drones and sonar equipment. Crews searched from the area above the Broadway Bridge downstream past the Pancheri Bridge until nightfall.

Michael Carruth, EastIdahoNews.com Water rescue teams search the Snake River.

Despite hours of searching, the man had not been located as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say dangerously high water levels and powerful currents made conditions too hazardous for divers to safely enter the river. Search teams instead relied on surface searches, sonar technology and aerial drones.

Deputies plan to resume search efforts Friday morning.

Officials are warning the public to stay away from the river, which is running at exceptionally high levels. The water is swift, cold and filled with both visible and submerged debris. Temperatures in the river are currently in the low 40s, creating life-threatening conditions and making self-rescue extremely difficult.

“Emergencies can happen in the blink of an eye. Always consider safety when you are near the water,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The identity of the missing man has not been released.

Report by Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com