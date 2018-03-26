Sea Hawkers and The Boise Rescue Mission Host Easter Egg Hunt to Fight Hunger

Alex Merritt
7:21 PM, Mar 25, 2018

Boise, (ID) - Despite the snow this spring, dozens of families celebrated Easter a little early at Capitol Park, and it was all for a good cause.

The egg hunt was hosted by a charity organization called Sea Hawkers which paired up with the Boise
Rescue Mission to collect food donations Sunday.

They provide a thousand meals a day in homeless shelters and have donation bins set up throughout downtown.

Kids who got to hunt for eggs today didn't let the snow stop them from having a good time.

This was the third year for the Sea Hawkers Egg Hunt.
They hope to expand the organization to help the Treasure Valley's veteran population in the future.
 

