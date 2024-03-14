Scripps Sports partnership allows more viewership during Big Sky Basketball Championships

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Basketball Championships at Idaho Central Arena are coming to a close. Take a look behind the scenes at the broadcast team and our Scripps Sports partnership.

“Honestly we prepare all year long for this,” said Alex Eschelman the Big Sky Conf. Broadcast & Digital Media Director.

The Big Sky Basketball Championships in Boise brought thousands of fans to the stands, and the Big Sky Conference Broadcast team partnering with Scripps Sports.

The Courtside Basketball Show, airing before and after every game Since the championships tipped off Saturday,

“We get all of our talent in line, we get the rundowns going, we get guests for the show,” said Eschelman.

Their main goal is to share what’s going on on the court with viewers at home.

"That’s one of the most exciting parts of our jobs because you go into it and it’s different every single day,” said Eschelman.

While many fans traveled hours to support their team from the stands, others opted to stay home with plenty of options to stay connected.

“You get greater reach. You get a higher production,” said Eschelman.

“Regional viewership is awesome right? Because within the Big Sky Conference are deep historical rivalries with the University of Montana and the University of Idaho, Montana State and Idaho State," said Kyle Hansen, with Scripps Sports.

Kyle Hansen reports for Montana sports, spending weeks preparing for the conference championships, “It’s been fun to watch these teams, and watch the tournament play out, and get a chance to represent the Big Sky and highlight all those teams too.”

Other than the Big Sky Conference games, Scripps Sports broadcasts NHL NWSL, and WNBA games.

“So it’s really great to see that it’s growing into other sports. A big thing they’ve been on is highlighting women’s sports as well. The NWSL is a big part of that, so I’m excited to see how it grows. In two years to see what they’ve done is really impressive, and I think the sky’s the limit for them," said Hansen.

The winners will head to the NCAA's March Madness tournament.