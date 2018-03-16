School threat bill overwhelmingly passes Senate, one Senator objects

BOISE, Idaho - Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was the only member of the Idaho Senate to cast a nay vote on a bill to crack down on people who make threats against schools Friday.
Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updated in more than 10 years.
HB 665 would make it a misdemeanor for making a threat that disrupts school activities. It also changes the law to make it a felony offense if that person who made the threat was found to have a firearm or other deadly weapons.
Foreman argued against creating the felony outlined in the bill.