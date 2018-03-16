School threat bill overwhelmingly passes Senate, one Senator objects

BOISE, Idaho - Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was the only member of the Idaho Senate to cast a nay vote on a bill to crack down on people who make threats against schools Friday.

Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updated in more than 10 years.

HB 665 would make it a misdemeanor for making a threat that disrupts school activities. It also changes the law to make it a felony offense if that person who made the threat was found to have a firearm or other deadly weapons.

Foreman argued against creating the felony outlined in the bill.

Many Senators referenced Wednesday's school walkout and protest against gun violence when debating in favor of the bill.

The proposal is backed by the the Fraternal Order of Police and passed the Idaho Senate 32-1.

The bill includes an emergency clause to take effect as soon as it's signed. It is now headed to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for consideration.