School closures for Thursday, January 18

IDAHO — School Districts are giving notice ahead of time for weather related school cancellations on Thursday.
Garden Valley School District: Canceled
Council School District: Canceled
Wilder School District: Virtual Learning
Marsing School District: Canceled
New Plymouth School District: Canceled
COSSA Academy: Canceled
CRTEC: Canceled
Adrian School District: Canceled
Middleton School District: Canceled
Treasure Valley Classical Academy: Canceled
Emmett School District: Canceled
Vallivue School District: Canceled