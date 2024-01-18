Watch Now
News

Actions

School closures for Thursday, January 18

school gym
Storyblocks
elementary school gym indoor
school gym
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 22:44:00-05

IDAHO — School Districts are giving notice ahead of time for weather related school cancellations on Thursday.

Garden Valley School District: Canceled
Council School District: Canceled
Wilder School District: Virtual Learning
Marsing School District: Canceled
New Plymouth School District: Canceled
COSSA Academy: Canceled
CRTEC: Canceled
Adrian School District: Canceled
Middleton School District: Canceled
Treasure Valley Classical Academy: Canceled
Emmett School District: Canceled
Vallivue School District: Canceled

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights