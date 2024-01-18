School closures for Thursday, January 18

Prev Next Storyblocks

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 17, 2024

IDAHO — School Districts are giving notice ahead of time for weather related school cancellations on Thursday. Garden Valley School District: Canceled

Council School District: Canceled

Wilder School District: Virtual Learning

Marsing School District: Canceled

New Plymouth School District: Canceled

COSSA Academy: Canceled

CRTEC: Canceled

Adrian School District: Canceled

Middleton School District: Canceled

Treasure Valley Classical Academy: Canceled

Emmett School District: Canceled

Vallivue School District: Canceled



