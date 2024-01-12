Watch Now
School closures, delays and more for Friday, January 12, 2024

Cole Pearson
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 11, 2024
IDAHO — Idaho News 6 is monitoring the very latest on school closures as a snow storm is expected in southern Idaho.

  • Boise State University: in-person classes scheduled. Some faculty may move in-person classes online.
  • Vallivue School District: Virtual Learning Day
  • Kuna School District: Virtual Learning Day
  • Twin Falls School District: Canceled
  • Gooding School District: Canceled
  • Wendell School District: Canceled
  • Kimberly School District: Canceled
  • Buhl School District: Canceled
  • Jerome School District: Canceled
  • Filer School District: Canceled
  • Blaine County School District: Canceled
