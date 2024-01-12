School closures, delays and more for Friday, January 12, 2024

IDAHO — Idaho News 6 is monitoring the very latest on school closures as a snow storm is expected in southern Idaho.

Boise State University: in-person classes scheduled. Some faculty may move in-person classes online.

Vallivue School District: Virtual Learning Day

Kuna School District: Virtual Learning Day

Twin Falls School District: Canceled

Gooding School District: Canceled

Wendell School District: Canceled

Kimberly School District: Canceled

Buhl School District: Canceled

Jerome School District: Canceled

Filer School District: Canceled

Blaine County School District: Canceled

